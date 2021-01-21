Here’s how much Bills Mafia has raised for Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity

Buffalo Bills fans decided to start donating to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after the Baltimore Ravens star left last week’s playoff game with an injury, and they have not stopped.

Following their team’s 17-3 win over the Ravens, Bills fans — better known as Bills Mafia — launched a campaign on social media to flood Jackson’s favorite charity with donations. The charity, Blessings in a Backpack, provides free food for children to eat on the weekends. As of Wednesday, nearly $450,000 had been donated on Jackson’s behalf.

Jackson issued a statement through Blessings in a Backpack thanking Bills Mafia.

We're excited to share this direct quote from @Lj_era8 to #BillsMafia Since Saturday's game between the @buffalobills and @Ravens:

$448,500 donated to Blessings in a Backpack

by 16,450 fans

that's 112,125 hunger-free weekends! pic.twitter.com/yMwUbHHSUZ — Blessings in a Backpack (@BlessinBackpack) January 20, 2021

Bills fans may be best known for their wild tailgate antics, but this is not the first time they have turned their unrivaled passion into a fundraising effort. They did the same earlier this year to honor Josh Allen’s late grandmother, and the quarterback was at a loss for words. They also donated to Andy Dalton’s charity after Dalton helped Buffalo get into the postseason a few years ago.

Bills Mafia is clearly about more than just jumping through flaming tables, and Jackson is grateful for that.