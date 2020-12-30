Bills will have 6,700 fans at home Wild Card playoff game

The Buffalo Bills will host a home playoff game for the first time in 24 years, and the Bills Mafia will be there in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bills announced Wednesday that the state of New York will allow the team to host 6,772 fans for their Wild Card playoff game. Fans will be required to test negative for COVID-19 through the NFL’s testing partner, with the discounted cost of a test included in the ticket price. The general public is not expected to have access to ticket sales, with season ticket holders getting priority based on seniority.

The Bills have not had fans at any home games this season. The change for the playoff game will be a popular one, and was pushed for by the wife of one of the team’s star players.

6,700 fans may not sound like a lot, but this is the Bills Mafia we’re talking about. It’s a group of people that has been acknowledged even by some of the team’s most battle-tested rivals. The atmosphere should be outstanding.