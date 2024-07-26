Bills GM has great response to Josh Allen detractors

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane did not take a recent diss at Josh Allen sitting down.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler published an article earlier this month that ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. The list was decided via votes from various NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. The identities of the voters were kept anonymous.

The Bills QB ranked third on the list behind Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Allen’s section in the piece also included a quote from a “veteran NFL executive” who called the 28-year-old “one of the more overrated players in the NFL.”

On Wednesday, Beane held a press conference after the Bills’ first training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y. The Bills GM was unsurprisingly asked about the “overrated” comments targeting Allen.

“It’s frustrating. You try to ignore this stuff,” said Beane. “Josh is going into Year 7 and there’s still the naysayers. I don’t get it. If I was going to use ‘rated,’ I would say ‘underrated’ before I would say ‘overrated.’

“And I know I’m biased. He’s our guy and we love him every single day. I know people love these rankings of whoever, but if you don’t put your name to it and make comments like that? Like, who is this executive? ‘Executive’ is a loose term.’ … I wish the writer wouldn’t include comments like that … There’s idiots everywhere.”

Beane added that the negative takes surrounding Allen have persisted ever since the QB was drafted in 2018. But for Beane, and likely every Bills fan out there, Allen’s positives far outweigh the negatives.

Allen has two career Pro Bowl nods and has finished top-5 in the NFL MVP race in three of the past four seasons.

Beane has never been afraid to give a spicy soundbite when it comes to defending Allen. Earlier this year, Beane went viral on social media for his quote about trading for Allen back in 2018.