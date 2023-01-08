Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch

Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw from quarterback Josh Allen for a 42-yard score.

What a SUPERB catch by John Brown! 🤯 (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ITqnIA8QeD — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) January 8, 2023

After his touchdown grab, Brown went to the sideline and presented the TD ball to Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. During the previous week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kellington performed CPR on Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed onto the field.

After scoring a TD for the Bills, John Brown handed the ball to Denny Kellington, who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/2FJeVkwctS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023

The quick actions and devoted care of Kellington and others were widely credited with saving Hamlin’s life. Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest, has since taken several very positive steps forward in his recovery and is now awake and communicating.

The Bills would go on to win the game 35-23, clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC. On the very first play of the contest, they shared an incredible moment with Hamlin, who was watching from his hospital bed.