Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch

January 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
John Brown and Denny Kellington

Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw from quarterback Josh Allen for a 42-yard score.

After his touchdown grab, Brown went to the sideline and presented the TD ball to Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. During the previous week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kellington performed CPR on Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed onto the field.

The quick actions and devoted care of Kellington and others were widely credited with saving Hamlin’s life. Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest, has since taken several very positive steps forward in his recovery and is now awake and communicating.

The Bills would go on to win the game 35-23, clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC. On the very first play of the contest, they shared an incredible moment with Hamlin, who was watching from his hospital bed.

