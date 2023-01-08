Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start.

After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines ran the kick 96 yards to the house as Highmark Stadium absolutely erupted.

NYHEIM HINES TAKES THE OPENING KICKOFF TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/lyR0PRhq2C — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) January 8, 2023

Hamlin was watching the game from his hospital bed at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The defensive back had an awesome reaction to the kick return score.

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. He had to be resuscitated on the field, but he has since made incredible progress in his recovery.

It was a welcome sign when Hamlin shared a social media post earlier this week. His teammates clearly felt a rush of adrenaline at the start of Sunday’s game.