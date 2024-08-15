Bills lose Pro Bowl player to significant injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the majority of the 2024 season.

Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano suffered a torn biceps during practice on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He will undergo surgery and likely be sidelined until at least December.

Milano made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after he had 99 total tackles (a career-high 72 solo), 3 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. He was also named a First-team All Pro.

Milano has been one of the anchors of the middle of Buffalo’s defense since they drafted him out of Boston College in the fifth round in 2017, but he has had some bad injury luck over the past two years. The 30-year-old suffered a fractured leg in Week 5 last year that ended his season. He will now have to work his way back from another major injury.