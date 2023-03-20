Bills add new weapon for Josh Allen

Josh Allen has a new player to fire the old pigskin to.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran receiver Trent Sherfield. The Bills are giving him a one-year deal.

Sherfield, 27, has had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins. His best year came last season with Miami as he caught 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns (all career-highs).

For Buffalo, the contracts of receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Cole Beasley all expired this offseason. Though they were recently linked to a huge-name wideout, the Bills should benefit from adding a cost-effective effort player like Sherfield to their roster.