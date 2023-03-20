 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, March 20, 2023

Bills add new weapon for Josh Allen

March 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen has a new player to fire the old pigskin to.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran receiver Trent Sherfield. The Bills are giving him a one-year deal.

Sherfield, 27, has had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins. His best year came last season with Miami as he caught 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns (all career-highs).

For Buffalo, the contracts of receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Cole Beasley all expired this offseason. Though they were recently linked to a huge-name wideout, the Bills should benefit from adding a cost-effective effort player like Sherfield to their roster.

