Odell Beckham linked to new AFC contender

Another team appears to be in the mix for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have checked in on Beckham’s status, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. For now, the Bills do not appear to be mounting a serious pursuit, but may get involved if the price makes sense.

#Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says. There’s been real interest in the past – inc dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor. @theScore pic.twitter.com/1pA0X1ZDRI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2023

The Bills have been linked to Beckham for quite some time. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller has been particularly aggressive in trying to get the wide receiver to sign. The Bills sparked further rumors in February when they hired an assistant coach with ties to the receiver.

Beckham remains a free agent, and he hinted Saturday that the lack of an acceptable offer from any team might be the biggest reason for that. The Bills will have to pay up if they want him, so it seems.