 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 18, 2023

Odell Beckham linked to new AFC contender

March 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another team appears to be in the mix for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have checked in on Beckham’s status, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. For now, the Bills do not appear to be mounting a serious pursuit, but may get involved if the price makes sense.

The Bills have been linked to Beckham for quite some time. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller has been particularly aggressive in trying to get the wide receiver to sign. The Bills sparked further rumors in February when they hired an assistant coach with ties to the receiver.

Beckham remains a free agent, and he hinted Saturday that the lack of an acceptable offer from any team might be the biggest reason for that. The Bills will have to pay up if they want him, so it seems.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus