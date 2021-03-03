Bills propose huge change to NFL coach hiring process

The NFL head coach hiring process might look a lot different in the future if the Buffalo Bills get their way.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Bills have submitted a rules proposal that would prevent teams from interviewing candidates for front office or coaching positions until after the conference championships are played. Teams would not be allowed to hire candidates for these positions until after the Super Bowl.

Sources: The Bills have submitted a rules change proposal to the NFL that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games, and hirings until after the Super Bowl. Owners could vote on it this offseason. Would be a BIG change. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 3, 2021

This would be a huge change. Presently, teams can interview candidates employed by other organizations during the playoffs, while unemployed candidates or college coaches can speak to teams without any restrictions.

There have been questions in the past over whether it’s distracting for coordinators employed by playoff teams to also go through the interview process during the playoffs. The Bills dealt with that to some degree this year, which may have impacted their thinking.

It’s also not clear whether this is something owners are eager to consider. If they do, though, the hiring process is going to radically change in the next few years.