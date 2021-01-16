Report: Leslie Frazier is ‘serious candidate’ for Texans head coach job

The Houston Texans are going off the beaten path a bit with their next head coaching interview.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans are set to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their vacant coaching position. The 61-year-old is expected to interview on Sunday, and is a “serious candidate” for the job.

Frazier hasn’t received many looks as a head coaching candidate in recent years. He does have four seasons of NFL head coaching experience, going 21-32-1 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013.

The big question about any Texans hire is what Deshaun Watson may think. Given the fact that Frazier is a defensive coach, this might not be what the quarterback had in mind. Then again, it’s fair to wonder whether the hiring even matters that much to Watson at this point.