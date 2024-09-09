Bills offer update on Josh Allen hand injury

Quarterback Josh Allen gave the Buffalo Bills a scare in Week 1 when he suffered a hand injury, but the initial prognosis is good.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen has been cleared to practice despite the hand injury, and will play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

#Bills QB Josh Allen (left hand) cleared to practice and play Thursday against the #Dolphins, per head coach Sean McDermott. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2024

Allen suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand when diving for a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 win. He finished the rest of the game and said he was fine postgame, but there was some concern about whether the short week might impact his status.

Josh Allen left wrist injury occurred on this touchdown when right elbow landed on left hand/wrist. Fracture very unlikely and being his off (left) hand he will be fine and should miss no time. pic.twitter.com/LnngdsFMkv — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 9, 2024

Allen is no stranger to playing through injury, and the issue did not appear to affect him against the Arizona Cardinals. He went 18/23 for 232 yards with four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.