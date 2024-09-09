 Skip to main content
Bills offer update on Josh Allen hand injury

September 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Josh Allen gave the Buffalo Bills a scare in Week 1 when he suffered a hand injury, but the initial prognosis is good.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen has been cleared to practice despite the hand injury, and will play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

Allen suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand when diving for a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 win. He finished the rest of the game and said he was fine postgame, but there was some concern about whether the short week might impact his status.

Allen is no stranger to playing through injury, and the issue did not appear to affect him against the Arizona Cardinals. He went 18/23 for 232 yards with four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
