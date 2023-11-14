Bills commit massive blunder at end of loss to Broncos

The Buffalo Bills committed a massive blunder that cost them a win in their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills were leading 22-21 and the Broncos had the ball at the 23 for fourth down with the clock ticking down. Denver snapped the ball for a potential game-winning field goal attempt with 7 seconds left. Broncos kicker Will Lutz missed his kick wide to the right, but Denver caught a break.

There was a penalty flag on the field because the Bills had too many men on the field.

Buffalo being called for having 12 players on the field gave Denver another shot at the kick, but this time from five yards closer. Lutz made the 36-yard field goal attempt with no time left to win the game 24-22.

Here is the full sequence:

The wild final sequence of #DENvsBUF in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/L9Y8pi3YBO — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2023

What a disaster for the Bills, who committed multiple self-inflicted errors throughout the game.

On top of the game-killing 12 men on the field penalty, the Bills committed four turnovers. Quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. His poor play before halftime resulted in the fans booing.

The Bills are now 5-5 after suffering their first loss at Highmark Stadium this season. Denver, which got embarrassed by the Dolphins in Week 2, have now won three in a row, including victories over the Chiefs and Bills in consecutive games. The 4-5 Broncos are suddenly looking much more respectable.