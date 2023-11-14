Fans boo Bills off the field at halftime against Broncos

Buffalo Bills fans were none too thrilled with their team during the Week 10 clash with the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

The Bills went into halftime down 15-8 to the 3-5 Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills had scored a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion to make it 9-8. But they let the Broncos drive and kick a field goal with 45 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 12-8.

The Bills thought they had a chance to kick a field goal of their own, but Josh Allen was intercepted on the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession.

That gave the ball back to the Broncos at the Buffalo 31 with 37 seconds left.

The Broncos gained 9 more yards, ate some time off the clock and successfully made another field goal before halftime to increase their lead to 15-8.

Disgusted over the way the half finished out, Bills fans booed their team. The boos were so noticeable that even ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt made note of them when hosting the halftime show.

The frustration from Bills fans was understandable. The offense had turned the ball over three times in six possessions during the first half. They were just giving points away to an opponent that had been offensively-challenged for much of the season.

The turnovers are something Bills fans have seen all too often this season; that second interception gave Allen 11 picks on the season, which was more than any other player in the league.