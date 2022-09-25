Bills show poor clock management in loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills showed some poor clock management in their 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Bills displayed poor clock management at the end of both halves, costing themselves potential points in what was a very close game.

At the end of the first half, the game was tied at 14. The Bills had a 3rd-and-4 at the Miami 49 with no timeouts left. Josh Allen completed a pass to Isaiah McKenzie that went for 8 yards to the 41. Allen then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 14 seconds left.

On 2nd-and-10, Allen completed another pass to McKenzie that went for 7 yards to the 34. The Bills then took a shot and ran a fake spike play, throwing the ball to Stefon Diggs, who was pushed out of bounds after time expired.

Buffalo ended up not scoring any points on the possession and went into halftime tied at 14.

Things were just as bad at the end of the game.

The Bills had a 2nd-and-20 at their 47 with 18 seconds left and no timeouts. They were down by two and needed to get into field goal range. Allen avoided a sack and dumped the ball off in the middle of the field ot McKenzie, who tried to get out of bounds but was tackled in the field of play after gaining 12. The Bills weren’t able to spike the ball before time ran out, and they lost.

Buffalo seemed to put a lot of trust into Allen at the end of both halves. He did not handle things well. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey certainly was fuming over the performances.