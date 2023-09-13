Bills punter Sam Martin ridiculed over pathetic tackle attempt on final play

Lost in the Aaron Rodgers injury and dramatic finish to the Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills was just how pathetic of a tackle attempt punter Sam Martin made.

Jets rookie Xavier Gipson won the game with a punt return for a touchdown in overtime to give his team a 22-16 victory. An ESPN analyst noted that a tripping infraction should have been called on the play. But what received less attention was Martin’s effort.

Many people shared video clips on social media of Martin’s attempt to tackle Gipson. Some commented that it seemed like Martin was playing a version of two-hand touch.

What was the Bills punter even trying to do on this play? 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ywJk82BSe — adry torres (@AdryTorresNYC) September 12, 2023

This attempt of a tackle by the bills punter pic.twitter.com/lfEGHQCALH — Tommy M (@LordChiefBlocka) September 12, 2023

When someone says “I could tackle Derrick Henry if I had 10 tries” show them this video pic.twitter.com/g57DHO7ZBz — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) September 12, 2023

Don’t know how I missed this last night. Bills punter Sam Martin with the most pathetic effort I’ve ever seen with the game on the line. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jtAFv29csJ — BMatthews (@the_bmatt) September 12, 2023

Maybe Martin got faked out and then reached out to try forcing a fumble? Who knows, but with the game on the line, many people expected him to do a better job of trying to stop Gipson from scoring.

Former place kicker Jay Feely, who is a special teams analyst, called Martin’s entire play “brutal.”