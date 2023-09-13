 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 12, 2023

Bills punter Sam Martin ridiculed over pathetic tackle attempt on final play

September 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Sam Martin reaches out to touch Xavier Gipson

Lost in the Aaron Rodgers injury and dramatic finish to the Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills was just how pathetic of a tackle attempt punter Sam Martin made.

Jets rookie Xavier Gipson won the game with a punt return for a touchdown in overtime to give his team a 22-16 victory. An ESPN analyst noted that a tripping infraction should have been called on the play. But what received less attention was Martin’s effort.

Many people shared video clips on social media of Martin’s attempt to tackle Gipson. Some commented that it seemed like Martin was playing a version of two-hand touch.

Maybe Martin got faked out and then reached out to try forcing a fumble? Who knows, but with the game on the line, many people expected him to do a better job of trying to stop Gipson from scoring.

Former place kicker Jay Feely, who is a special teams analyst, called Martin’s entire play “brutal.”

Article Tags

Sam Martin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus