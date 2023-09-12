Jets rookie Xavier Gipson wins MNF on walk-off punt return for touchdown

All the optimism the New York Jets had entering the NFL season evaporated just minutes into “Monday Night Football” after Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with an Achilles injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. But despite the disappointment stemming from Rodgers’ injury, the Jets were still able to end the night on a positive note.

The Jets defense had three interceptions — all by Jordan Whitehead — to keep the team in the game. They were able to score 16 points under backup quarterback Zach Wilson, and the game went to overtime.

The Jets defense got a stop in OT and forced a punt on 4th-and-12 from the Bills’ 23. The punt went to Jets rookie Xavier Gipson, who returned it 65 yards for a thrilling, walk-off touchdown.

GAME-WINNING PUNT RETURN TD FOR ROOKIE XAVIER GIPSON 😱 JETS WIN IT IN OT ON MNF! pic.twitter.com/5iusURciwV — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Games don’t often end on walk-off punt returns like that.

For the Jets, it’s nice to be on the winning end of a punt return for a touchdown at the end of a game, unlike what happened last year.