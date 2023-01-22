 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss

January 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stefon Diggs looking ahead

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his belongings after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in the Divisional Round and tried to leave before coaches even had a chance to address the team. Practice squad running back Duke Johnson reportedly stopped Diggs and brought him back to the locker room, but Diggs still left a few minutes later.

The Bills were dominated by Cincinnati from the opening snap. Buffalo was unable to get anything going offensively, and Diggs caught just four passes for 35 yards. He appeared to voice some frustration to Josh Allen on the sideline late in the fourth quarter.

Diggs is a highly competitive player who cares about winning. You would always rather have that than a player who is indifferent, but trying to leave the stadium before your teammates is a bad look. He wasn’t the only Bills player who was upset about losing such a big game.

We have seen instances in the past where Diggs has shown frustration on the sideline, but those turned out a lot better.

