Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his belongings after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in the Divisional Round and tried to leave before coaches even had a chance to address the team. Practice squad running back Duke Johnson reportedly stopped Diggs and brought him back to the locker room, but Diggs still left a few minutes later.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 22, 2023

The Bills were dominated by Cincinnati from the opening snap. Buffalo was unable to get anything going offensively, and Diggs caught just four passes for 35 yards. He appeared to voice some frustration to Josh Allen on the sideline late in the fourth quarter.

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

Diggs is a highly competitive player who cares about winning. You would always rather have that than a player who is indifferent, but trying to leave the stadium before your teammates is a bad look. He wasn’t the only Bills player who was upset about losing such a big game.

We have seen instances in the past where Diggs has shown frustration on the sideline, but those turned out a lot better.