Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction.

Diggs was not targeted until late in the first half of Buffalo’s 31-23 win over the Browns. His first catch was a 5-yard touchdown reception just before halftime that gave the Bills their first lead of the game. Shortly before that play, Diggs was shown looking a bit frustrated during a sideline conversation with McDermott.

Stefon Diggs had no catches in the first half until he just caught a 5-yard TD pass… Guess his chat here w/ Sean McDermott was productive 👀 pic.twitter.com/I8DYPGQIos — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2022

The star wide receiver was asked after the game about the talk. Diggs praised McDermott for always knowing what to say and keeping his players grounded.

“He always has the right words to say. My head coach does a great job of keeping everyone level-headed.” Bills offense struggled early & Stefon Diggs had 0 targets. A passionate Sean McDermott-Diggs sideline chat quickly helped get O rolling. More in @nflnetwork chat w/ Diggs: pic.twitter.com/qy9e5mSByV — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 20, 2022

“He always has the right words to say. My head coach does a great job of keeping everyone level-headed,” Diggs said.

While Diggs did not share details, it seemed obvious that he was frustrated with his lack of involvement in the offense. He ended up with four catches for 48 yards and the score, and Buffalo’s offense finally seemed to click after his discussion with McDermott.

We have seen plenty of examples this season of heated exchanges between players and coaches, but that was not the case with McDermott and Diggs. That is one of the many things that separates the good teams from bad ones.