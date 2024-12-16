Bills hilariously troll Lions on social media after impressive win

The Buffalo Bills clearly did their homework on the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo handed Detroit just their second loss of the season on Sunday, winning in a 48-42 shootout. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing), and teammate James Cook added two rushing scores of his own as Buffalo produced their highest single-game scoring figure of the 2024 season.

After the game, the Bills decided to rub some salt in the wounds of the Lions. They took to their official X page to post a picture of Sonic the Hedgehog wearing an Allen-Buffalo jersey.

“Victory is ours,” the Bills wrote in the caption.

That is an absolutely savage reference to the Lions’ star running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have the tag-team nickname of “Sonic and Knuckles.” With Gibbs bringing the speed and Montgomery bringing the brute force, it has been a very fitting moniker for them throughout this season.

But on Sunday, the Bills managed to hold “Sonic and Knuckles” completely in check. Montgomery was bottled up for four total yards on five attempts, and Gibbs did not fare much better either with 31 yards on eight attempts (though Gibbs did manage to rush for a touchdown). With 13 rushing yards from Lions QB Jared Goff mixed in there as well, Detroit was held to under 50 total yards on the ground for the day and had to rely almost exclusively on their passing game to rack up all their points on Sunday.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 11-3 on the year, keeping them in a strong position to get at least a top-two seed in the AFC. They are obviously getting their social media chops back as well as it had been many years since we last saw the Bills bust out as good of a troll job as that one.