Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

January 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Damar Hamlin looks ahead

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks to the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old defensive back was given CPR. He was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

According to the Bills, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital, where he was sedated and in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep shared a similar update late Monday night.

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended for over an hour before the NFL eventually decided to postpone it. The league has been heavily criticized for the way the situation was handled.

Buffalo BillsDamar Hamlin
