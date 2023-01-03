Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old defensive back was given CPR. He was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

According to the Bills, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital, where he was sedated and in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep shared a similar update late Monday night.

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended for over an hour before the NFL eventually decided to postpone it. The league has been heavily criticized for the way the situation was handled.