Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses

Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.

The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who gained a first down before being tackled by Hamlin.

Hamlin was hit hard in the chest while tackling Higgins. The 24-year-old safety stood up before collapsing to the ground.

The concern is for the person, not the game. Hope Hamlin is ok. Reaction seemed like a heart issue from the chest contusion. Other than a hospital, no better place to collapse 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PFW3ZwxcRY — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 3, 2023

Hamlin immediately received medical attention.

Several players gathered around Hamlin. Many of the players went down to their knees and prayed. CPR was administered to the second-year Bills player, who was later placed on a backboard and placed into an ambulance.

Players were standing around for over 10 minutes on the field while the safety received medical attention. Eventually all the players went to the locker room as the game was temporarily suspended.

Hamlin went down at 8:55 pm ET and left the stadium in an ambulance at 9:25 pm ET.