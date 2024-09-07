 Skip to main content
Bizarre penalty called to start Eagles-Packers game

September 6, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Packers and Eagles both have 12 men on the field

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers apparently needed to shake off a little rust to start off their Week 1 matchup.

The Packers had 3rd-and-6 at the Eagles’ 36-yard line on Friday’s opening drive at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Packers QB Jordan Love connected with wide receiver Jayden Reed on what was initially ruled a 38-yard touchdown. But the play was overturned due to offsetting penalties as both the Packers and the Eagles had 12 men on the field.

Philadelphia got incredibly lucky that Green Bay committed the same infraction that they did. The offsetting penalties led to the third-down play being replayed, which resulted in a Packers incompletion. Instead of being up 7-0 to start the game, Green Bay eventually had to settle for a punt.

Fans and media members alike couldn’t believe that there was an inadvertent 12-on-12 moment Eagles-Packers game. Some even believed that the play should’ve stood because there were, in fact, an equal number of players on both sides.

The play was fitting for the unusual circumstances surrounding the Eagles-Packers contest.

The game was played on a Friday in a country that NFL teams had previously never played in before. Perhaps that had both teams a little out of sorts.

But if there are any irregularities throughout the NFL’s stay in Brazil, players would surely prefer that they happen on the field. Several players had expressed concern about their safety off the field leading up to Friday’s game.

