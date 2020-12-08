Bob Griese celebrated Steelers’ loss with champagne

Monday marked a day of celebrating for members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, and Bob Griese was no exception.

During “Monday Night Football” between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, Bob’s son, Brian, who is a commentator for ESPN, shared how his father reacted to the Steelers suffering their first loss of the season.

Brian repeated the contents of messages he received from his father regarding Pittsburgh going down.

“Damn right we’re celebrating! Broke out the champagne,” Bob told Brian regarding his celebration.

“You know, it’s tough to go undefeated in the NFL,” Bob added to Brian.

Bob made eight Pro Bowls and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he wasn’t even the quarterback for most of the Dolphins’ undefeated season. Bob went 5-0 as the starter but suffered a broken leg and was replaced by Earl Morrall, who finished off the undefeated season and won the Super Bowl.

We also saw how former Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka celebrated with this great video he shared on Twitter.

Photo: MiamiFilmFestival/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0