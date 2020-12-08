Video: 1972 Dolphins star Larry Csonka reacts to Steelers losing

The last undefeated team of the 2020 NFL season lost on Monday, which of course was pleasing to the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Larry Csonka, a Hall of Famer and former star fullback on the ’72 Dolphins, shared a video of his reaction on social media. Csonka took a puff from a cigar and a drink to celebrate.

Why is it reason for him to celebrate? The 1972 Dolphins remain the only team in NFL history to go undefeated. The 2007 Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season and were 18-0 but lost in the Super Bowl. The Steelers gave it a run this year but lost to Washington and are now 11-1.

That means the Dolphins are still the only residents in Perfectville.