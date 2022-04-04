Did Bobby Wagner turn down more money from Ravens?

Bobby Wagner left the Seattle Seahawks for the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but he may have turned down more money elsewhere.

Wagner’s contract details were reported on Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport described Wagner’s contract as a 2-year deal with $17.5 million in base salary. Wagner reportedly can make up to $23.5 million if he reaches all his incentives.

With Bobby Wagner’s contract official, a look at the numbers:

— Functionally, it’s a 2-year deal worth $17.5M base with a chance to make $23.5M with incentives.

— He gets $6.5M in Year 1 — but $10M fully guaranteed, working with the #Rams while they work on Aaron Donald, etc. https://t.co/c3PAjOyU2F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Rapoport further reports that the Baltimore Ravens were offering Wagner $18 million in base salary over the first two years. However, the Rams were offering more in possible incenctives. The other difference is Wagner, who grew up in Southern California, reportedly preferred to be in Los Angeles.

One more note: The #Ravens offered Bobby Wagner a deal paying him $18M over 2, more than the #Rams $17.5M over 2. But LA offered higher incentives and he wanted to stay home in LA, anyway (though the #Ravens impressed him). So Wagner chose the Rams. https://t.co/3XSa1sIjVs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens did not make the playoffs last season. Perhaps Wagner saw more upside to being with the Rams.

Wagner turns 32 in June. The 8-time Pro Bowler had 170 tackles last season or Seattle.

