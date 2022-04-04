 Skip to main content
Did Bobby Wagner turn down more money from Ravens?

April 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bobby Wagner left the Seattle Seahawks for the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but he may have turned down more money elsewhere.

Wagner’s contract details were reported on Monday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport described Wagner’s contract as a 2-year deal with $17.5 million in base salary. Wagner reportedly can make up to $23.5 million if he reaches all his incentives.

Rapoport further reports that the Baltimore Ravens were offering Wagner $18 million in base salary over the first two years. However, the Rams were offering more in possible incenctives. The other difference is Wagner, who grew up in Southern California, reportedly preferred to be in Los Angeles.

The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens did not make the playoffs last season. Perhaps Wagner saw more upside to being with the Rams.

Wagner turns 32 in June. The 8-time Pro Bowler had 170 tackles last season or Seattle.

Photo: Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

