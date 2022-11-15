Booger McFarland names the 1 team NFL coaches do not want to face

Booger McFarland says there is one team out there that NFL coaches do not want to face.

McFarland joined Suzy Kolber and Adam Schefter on ESPN at halftime of the Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Schefter had mentioned the 49ers, which led McFarland to talk about San Francisco.

“Speaking of the 49ers, talking to some coaches around the league, they’re starting to take notice of what’s going on out there,” McFarland said. “You have Christian McCaffrey out there now, they’re starting to get healthy. It’s a team a lot of coaches don’t want to play.”

The 49ers are 5-4 and have won two in a row. More importantly, they acquired Christian McCaffrey prior to the trade deadline, and he’s starting to make a difference.

McCaffrey scored three touchdowns in a Week 8 win over the Rams. The Niners defense shutout the Chargers in the second half of Sunday night’s 22-16 Week 10 win over the Chargers.

San Francisco has gone 5-3 with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback this season, and they’re 2-0 in games where McCaffrey has seen a full load of work.

The momentum seems to be heading in the right direction for the 49ers, while the Rams and Cardinals are going the opposite way.