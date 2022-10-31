 Skip to main content
49ers had incredible way of implementing Christian McCaffrey pass play

October 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Christian McCaffrey with the 49ers

Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers made full use of Christian McCaffrey in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

McCaffrey became the first player to throw for, run for, and catch a touchdown in the same game in a 31-14 win. The pass play was a particular highlight, as McCaffrey took a pitch and then uncorked a perfect 34-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

The play came about quite quickly during the week, apparently. Coach Kyle Shanahan asked his staff on Thursday if McCaffrey had any passing ability. That prompted tight ends coach Brian Fleury to dig up video of a touchdown pass McCaffrey threw in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers, which was enough for Shanahan to put something similar in the playbook.

You can tell why Shanahan coveted McCaffrey so much. The 49ers coach loves versatility, and McCaffrey can do just about anything on offense. If the 49ers were able to come up with this in McCaffrey’s second game — without Deebo Samuel in the lineup — one can only wonder what they have coming once they get healthy and comfortable.

