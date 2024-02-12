 Skip to main content
Boomer Esiason was wrong about his 49ers penalty accusation

February 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Boomer Esiason

Dec 4, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Boomer Esiason during the game of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason made a big claim about the San Francisco 49ers’ trick play touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, but he does not appear to have been correct.

During the CBS halftime show, Esiason claimed that the 21-yard touchdown from wide receiver Juwan Jennings to Christian McCaffrey should not have counted. According to Esiason, 49ers center Jake Brendel should have been flagged for being downfield illegally, which would have nullified the play. Esiason threw the comment out abruptly, and nobody followed up on it during the halftime show.

It is not clear what led Esiason to make that assertion. For one, the entire play took place behind the line of scrimmage. Second, according to the NFL rulebook in Article 2 of Section 3, ineligible receivers can advance past the line of scrimmage after a pass is thrown as long as they do not engage any blockers. It is clear from the play diagram posted by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats that Brendel, wearing No. 64, was clearly behind the line when Jennings threw to McCaffrey. Brendel did not engage any Chiefs defenders before McCaffrey caught the pass.

The side-angle video of the play confirms this. Brendel is behind the 21-yard line when the pass is thrown. He does cross the line when the ball is in the air, but is nowhere near any Chiefs players until McCaffrey has possession.

It was very strange for Esiason to throw out such a big claim and have it go unaddressed by the CBS crew. If his claim were correct, it would represent a major miss by the officials, since the play accounted for the only touchdown of the first half.

This has not been a great week for Esiason, who has been called out for inaccurate reporting once already.

