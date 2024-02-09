 Skip to main content
Falcons owner disputes 1 big claim about Bill Belichick job offer

February 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Friday disputed one viral claim about Bill Belichick and a potential job offer.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason recently claimed on CBS Sports’ “Boomer & Gio” that an NFL executive told him Belichick had been offered the Falcons head coach position, but turned it down. In Esiason’s retelling, Belichick was offered the Falcons job with “some caveats,” including a lack of total control. Belichick supposedly turned down that offer in order to take a year away from the NFL and leave open the possibility that another team might come along and offer him full control of football operations.

On Friday, Blank was asked about the claim and firmly denied it, adding that he had “no idea” where Esiason may have heard it from.

Plenty of people have spent the last few weeks trying to figure out how Belichick, arguably the greatest coach of all time, did not land anywhere during this hiring cycle. One version of events holds that Blank himself wanted to hire Belichick, but backed away after consulting with his front office. What most do agree on is that Atlanta’s reluctance to sideline its current front office for Belichick likely played a role, though which side distanced itself from the other remains a matter of debate.

Esiason was completely wrong on another recent coaching rumor as well. He may not be the most reliable outlet on the situation.

