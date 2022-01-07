Boomer Esiason shares wildest Aaron Rodgers rumor yet

There have been plenty of rumors about Aaron Rodgers dating back to last offseason, and many of them have seemed quite farfetched. None are more insane than the one Boomer Esiason shared on Friday.

During the “Boomer and Gio” show on WFAN, Esiason shared some information he received about Rodgers from a source he said he trusts. The source claimed Rodgers is planning to threaten a boycott of the Super Bowl if the Packers make it that far. Esiason’s source said he has been told by multiple people in Rodgers’ “direct circle” that the star quarterback will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to “make a major point” about the NFL’s COVID protocols.

Esiason’s cohost Gregg Giannotti read the text message from Boomer’s source on the air.

Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022

“He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the big game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules,” the text message read. “One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told Jordan Love to be ready.”

It is no secret that Rodgers disagrees with how the NFL has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. He has said as much numerous times during his scheduled press conferences and regular appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers spent time during the offseason trying to get the NFL to treat him the same as a vaccinated player based on a holistic treatment he received. He has very strong opinions about COVID, but would he really abandon his teammates before the biggest game of most of their lives?

We highly, highly doubt it. Rodgers made some cryptic comments about his future during an interview recently. He also said he committed to being “all in with the team” when he ended his holdout during the summer.

Rodgers has become more outspoken in recent years. He is rarely afraid to speak his mind, which we were reminded of this week when he absolutely torched the MVP voter who called him a “jerk.” We wouldn’t doubt that he would use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to criticize the NFL, but it is impossible to believe he would skip the game altogether.