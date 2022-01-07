Aaron Rodgers offers cryptic comment about playing future

The question of Aaron Rodgers’ playing future never completely went away, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback is remaining tight-lipped about where he sees himself in 2022.

There was an expectation that the 2021 season would be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay after an offseason of controversy that saw him criticize the organization and seek an exit. The quarterback appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “The Adam Schein Podcast” and was asked if his stance on the Packers had changed, and Rodgers’ response was definitely intriguing.

“The grass is greener where you water it,” Rodgers said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job.”

Rodgers went on to praise Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for “meeting me in the middle” and working to improve their relationship. Gutekunst was widely reported to be the target of much of Rodgers’ offseason frustration, and the quarterback indicated at the start of the season that their relationship needed a lot of work.

On the surface, these comments certainly will give Packers fans hope that Rodgers may have changed his stance and is open to playing in Green Bay again in 2022. The fact that the remarks come on the heels of a similar assessment he made in December certainly suggests that has grown as a possibility, though far from a certainty.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports