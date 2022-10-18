Bradley Chubb was called for an absolute joke of a roughing the passer penalty
The NFL’s officials were at it again on Monday night.
The Denver Broncos were leading the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 early in the third quarter, and the Chargers had the ball at midfield. The Chargers had a 1st-and-10, and Justin Herbert threw an incomplete pass. But the Chargers were moved into field goal territory thanks to a roughing the passer call on Bradley Chubb.
Take a look at what led to the penalty:
— highlight heaven (@lowdarkhell) October 18, 2022
Wow.
Chubb held up after making contact with Herbert and still got flagged.
Are defenders even allowed to touch the quarterback anymore? The Chargers were able to add a field goal on the drive to tie the game. They ended up winning 19-16 in overtime.