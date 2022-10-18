Bradley Chubb was called for an absolute joke of a roughing the passer penalty

The NFL’s officials were at it again on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos were leading the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 early in the third quarter, and the Chargers had the ball at midfield. The Chargers had a 1st-and-10, and Justin Herbert threw an incomplete pass. But the Chargers were moved into field goal territory thanks to a roughing the passer call on Bradley Chubb.

Take a look at what led to the penalty:

Wow.

Chubb held up after making contact with Herbert and still got flagged.

Are defenders even allowed to touch the quarterback anymore? The Chargers were able to add a field goal on the drive to tie the game. They ended up winning 19-16 in overtime.