Brandin Cooks ends trade speculation with new Texans contract

Brandin Cooks has been the subject of offseason trade rumors, but the Houston Texans wide receiver is staying right where he is.

Cooks agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Texans on Thursday, according to reports. The two-year deal is worth roughly $20 million.

While firm numbers are not yet available, Brandin Cooks should be able to earn just under $20M per year on the 2-year deal through 2024. So, he stays in Houston with a big raise. https://t.co/zuafB3f0KW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

Few players are committing their futures to Houston right now, but Cooks is clearly comfortable there. He easily led the Texans with 1,037 receiving yards last season, putting together a fine campaign despite Houston’s struggles in all departments.

Plenty of teams recognized Cooks’ value to the Texans, and he has reportedly been the subject of trade inquiries. Houston clearly thinks enough of him to keep him around, and he will be a huge part of the offense again in 2022.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports