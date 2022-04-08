 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 7, 2022

Brandin Cooks ends trade speculation with new Texans contract

April 7, 2022
by Grey Papke

Brandin Cooks after a catch

Brandin Cooks has been the subject of offseason trade rumors, but the Houston Texans wide receiver is staying right where he is.

Cooks agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Texans on Thursday, according to reports. The two-year deal is worth roughly $20 million.

Few players are committing their futures to Houston right now, but Cooks is clearly comfortable there. He easily led the Texans with 1,037 receiving yards last season, putting together a fine campaign despite Houston’s struggles in all departments.

Plenty of teams recognized Cooks’ value to the Texans, and he has reportedly been the subject of trade inquiries. Houston clearly thinks enough of him to keep him around, and he will be a huge part of the offense again in 2022.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus