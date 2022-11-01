Brandin Cooks seems unhappy Texans did not trade him

NFL teams were more active than usual at the trade deadline this year, but Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is one player who is not going anywhere. He does not seem thrilled about that.

Cooks dropped several hints leading up to Tuesday’s deadline that he was hoping to be traded. After the deadline came and went without Cooks being moved, the 29-year-old veteran sent a cryptic tweet.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote.

In the absence of full context, that might not seem like much. However, Cooks also “liked” several tweets this week about the possibility of him being traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Brandin Cooks just going about his day liking tweets linking him to the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/49m2yaz5lb — Joe Nelson (@JoeBMTN) November 1, 2022

The Texans are 1-5-1 and going nowhere. It makes sense that Cooks would want to play for a contender. He probably got his hopes up with all the rumblings that Houston was looking to trade him. A recent report claimed the Vikings were one of several teams that expressed interest in him.

Cooks posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He had Deshaun Watson throwing to him two seasons ago, but he was still very productive last year even though Watson did not play at all. The Texans almost certainly received offers for Cooks, but apparently none were enticing enough.