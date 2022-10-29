Report: 4 teams have trade interest in Brandin Cooks

With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, a number of teams are looking for upgrades, particularly at the wide receiver position. One name that has apparently been attracting a lot of attention is Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers have asked the Texans about Cooks, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.

Multiple teams in the mix for #Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks: #Rams, #Vikings, #Giants and the #Packers – as a dark horse – have reached out to Houston, sources tell @theScore. Cooks, 29, has recorded six 1k-seasons with 49 TDs. I’m told if moved, he only wants to go to a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 29, 2022

It’s no huge surprise to see these four teams looking for wide receiver upgrades. The Giants and Packers, in particular, are very thin at the position, while the Rams have been in the market for depth upgrades seemingly all season. The Giants may be looking to make an even bigger move, though that might prove too difficult.

Cooks is one of the league’s more underrated assets. The 29-year-old has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite playing in an offense that has not been that good, particularly in 2021. He could quickly become a favored target on any of these teams.