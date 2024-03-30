Brandon Aiyuk sends contract message to 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is sending his team another message about a potential long-term contract.

In an appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Aiyuk discussed his growth as a player, and suggested he would walk if the 49ers did not see the worth in him.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People going to follow me because I’ve done it the right way since I’ve been in that building.

“From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I’ve done it the right way. If they don’t see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that. I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”

The big unanswered question is what Aiyuk feels he deserves. He is due to make just over $14 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal, and will obviously be looking for a substantial raise. The two sides have had talks, but based on Aiyuk’s recent social media activity, they are not necessarily going well.

Aiyuk is coming off his best season as a pro, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns for the 49ers last season.