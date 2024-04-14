Brandon Aiyuk’s agent addresses rumor about WR requesting trade

Brandon Aiyuk has made it quite clear this offseason that he is not pleased with the San Francisco 49ers, but that does not mean he has formally requested a trade.

A rumor that went viral on Sunday claimed Aiyuk has asked the 49ers to trade him. Aiyuk’s agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First, replied to the rumor and wrote “you need better sources.”

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

The situation probably boils down to semantics. Aiyuk is set to make $14.124 million in 2024 after the 49ers picked up the 5th-year option on his rookie contract. He wants a new deal, and it is no secret that he is unhappy with the Niners. Fans noticed on Friday that Aiyuk appeared to send a message to the team with one social media move.

Even if Aiyuk has not explicitly asked for a trade, it is safe to assume he told the 49ers he wants a new contract. If he does not get it, he will likely want the opportunity to seek one from another team.

Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, which was his second straight year with 1,000-plus yards.