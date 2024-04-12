Brandon Aiyuk sends message to 49ers with social media move

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is adopting what has become a common approach to send a message to his team during contract negotiations.

As of Friday afternoon, Aiyuk was no longer following the 49ers on Instagram. The move comes as the wide receiver is locked in contract talks with the team that have not yet produced an agreement.

Let the contract games begin. Brandon Aiyuk has unfollowed the #49ers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hzVRLXRZeF — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) April 12, 2024

Aiyuk joins a long line of players to protest their contract situations by unfollowing their team on social media. This is not even the first time we have seen it happen this offseason, though in at least one other case, the reasons were a bit more nuanced.

With Aiyuk, there can be no mistaking the message, especially in the context of his other activity. The wide receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and wants a raise, and has used a variety of tactics to make that clear. He has said it explicitly as well, though so far, he has avoided going after the organization directly.

Aiyuk is coming off his best season as a pro, tallying 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. If no deal were to get done, he would be set to make $14.124 million next season.