Brandon Aiyuk, girlfriend hint at frustration with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears to be upset over the way he was utilized in Super Bowl LVIII.

Aiyuk led the Niners with 1,342 receiving yards during the regular season, but he was not nearly as productive in the playoffs. The former first-round pick had just 3 catches for 49 yards on 6 targets in San Francisco’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It is safe to conclude that Aiyuk thinks he should have been involved more. On Monday, Aiyuk’s girlfriend Rochelle Searight shared a video on social media in which she hinted that Aiyuk may want out of San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk’s girlfriend, Rochelle, talking about the possibility of him not being on the 49ers next season: “OK, this might have been the last day we touch foot on Levi’s Stadium, me and Braylon (their son), because we might not be out here next season.” The #49ers exercised… pic.twitter.com/jVezGMjlXM — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 13, 2024

Aiyuk is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on the deal last offseason. Aiyuk is set to make around $14 million in 2024, but he likely wants an extension after having a career year.

Searight later wrote on her Instagram story asking the 49ers “why does your all pro 1300 yard receiver have 3 catches in the Super Bowl?” Aiyuk eventually appeared to weigh in himself when he wrote “Don’t forgot what got you there” on his own Instagram story.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a name to keep an eye on this offseason. Both Aiyuk’s brother and girlfriend hinted at a possible exit out of San Francisco this offseason. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his cap hit will jump to $14M. pic.twitter.com/M5KcF3kkjz — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 13, 2024

Aiyuk had a total of 9 catches in three playoff games. He was wide open for what would have been a touchdown in overtime against Kansas City, but pressure forced Brock Purdy to throw the ball away.

Chris Jones unblocked with Aiyuk wide open pic.twitter.com/tEL1YChAEz — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) February 12, 2024

There is no denying that Aiyuk made a huge impact in his fourth NFL season. Even if he didn’t get the ball as much as he wanted in the playoffs, he still made one of the best catches of the year in San Francisco’s NFC Championship Game comeback (video here).

The Super Bowl loss is obviously still fresh for Aiyuk, so he may feel differently after discussing his future with the 49ers this offseason.