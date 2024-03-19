Brandon Aiyuk goes viral for his social media post to Mike Tomlin

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went viral on Tuesday for his social media post to Mike Tomlin amid rumors that the wide receiver is interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early on Tuesday, we passed a long a rumor saying that the Steelers have looked into a potential Aiyuk trade. A few hours later, Aiyuk drew attention after playing right into the rumors.

The 49ers receiver posted a public message to Tomlin via X:

“@CoachTomlin they (sic) saying we twins. What you think?” Aiyuk asked.

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? 👀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

There’s no doubt — the two look very similar:

I see no lies pic.twitter.com/gCQuOZoipH — zion (@8tozay) March 19, 2024

But the timing of Aiyuk’s post certainly will raise eyebrows.

Aiyuk is set to make $14.124 million in 2024 after the 49ers picked up his 5th-year option. He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season on the NFC champions. The Steelers meanwhile just added new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who could use a top receiving option alongside George Pickens.

There have been previous rumors that Aiyuk was unhappy in San Francisco and wanted out. Tuesday’s post will only add fuel to the trade rumors.