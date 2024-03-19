 Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk goes viral for his social media post to Mike Tomlin

March 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went viral on Tuesday for his social media post to Mike Tomlin amid rumors that the wide receiver is interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early on Tuesday, we passed a long a rumor saying that the Steelers have looked into a potential Aiyuk trade. A few hours later, Aiyuk drew attention after playing right into the rumors.

The 49ers receiver posted a public message to Tomlin via X:

“@CoachTomlin they (sic) saying we twins. What you think?” Aiyuk asked.

There’s no doubt — the two look very similar:

But the timing of Aiyuk’s post certainly will raise eyebrows.

Aiyuk is set to make $14.124 million in 2024 after the 49ers picked up his 5th-year option. He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season on the NFC champions. The Steelers meanwhile just added new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who could use a top receiving option alongside George Pickens.

There have been previous rumors that Aiyuk was unhappy in San Francisco and wanted out. Tuesday’s post will only add fuel to the trade rumors.

