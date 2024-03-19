Report: AFC team has interest in Brandon Aiyuk trade

Brandon Aiyuk has hinted at some frustration with the San Francisco 49ers as he enters the final year of his contract, and there is at least one AFC team that has expressed interest in a potential trade for the star wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest in acquiring Aiyuk, according to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan.

Sources: The Steelers have looked into 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. He’s entering the last year of his contract. Steelers would have to execute a sign and trade. But they’ve shown interest. pic.twitter.com/Ftef5j2Ddr — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 19, 2024

The Steelers have been revamping their wide receiver corps this offseason. They cut veteran Allen Robinson earlier this month after he had a disappointing year in 2023. Pittsburgh then traded Diontae Johnson to an NFC team and signed deep threat Van Jefferson to a 1-year deal.

George Pickens is currently the Steelers’ top wide receiver. He is coming off a breakout season in which he had 63 catches for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns despite erratic quarterback play. If Pittsburgh were able to acquire a receiver like Aiyuk, that would go a long way toward setting Russell Wilson up for success in his first season with the team.

The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on Aiyuk’s rookie contract last offseason. He is set to make around $14 million in 2024.

After Aiyuk had just 9 catches in three playoff games, his girlfriend took to social media and ignited rumors that Aiyuk wants out of San Francisco. It remains to be seen if the 49ers would actually be willing to trade the former first-round pick after he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.