Brandon Aiyuk threw tantrum over his practice shorts

Brandon Aiyuk threw a tantrum at San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday after being told by head coach Kyle Shanahan to change his shorts.

A video shared by Niners reporter Grant Cohn showed Aiyuk wearing red shorts despite everyone else on the team wearing black shorts. Shanahan was captured approaching Aiyuk and asking him to change his shorts. The wide receiver then threw a tantrum as he took off his shoes and kicked off his shorts.

Here’s 90 seconds including Aiyuk’s reaction/tantrum. pic.twitter.com/PIIvwPLp5w — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) September 27, 2024

Aiyuk was the only one at practice in the wrong shorts, and Shanahan’s request for the change was a minor one. But the response from Aiyuk seemed to be consistent with the diva-like behavior he has expressed all year.

Aiyuk spent the offseason seeking a trade from the Niners. He didn’t sign with the team until late August and recently admitted he made the situation more difficult than it needed to be. Making things more difficult than they need to be seemed to be exactly what he was doing at practice.