Brandon Aiyuk makes big admission about offseason holdout

September 3, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aiyuk finally signed a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers last week following a drama-filled offseason, and he made a big admission about the situation on Tuesday.

Aiyuk spoke with the media on Tuesday about the 4-year, $120 million deal he recently signed with the 49ers. He was asked if all the negative feelings on either side immediately evaporated once the deal was agreed upon. Aiyuk laughed and admitted that he made the negotiations “a little more difficult than I needed to at the end.”

One report claimed the 49ers cost themselves a significant amount of money by not giving Aiyuk an extension much earlier in the offseason. It is possible that Aiyuk was referring to that. His asking price probably went up as more and more wide receivers signed deals with their respective teams.

Aiyuk also added fuel to the fire at numerous points with his social media activity, though that was earlier in negotiations.

It sounds like there was a point when Aiyuk would have taken less than $30 million per year from the Niners, so he probably played hardball at the end. That seems to have worked out in his favor, even if he knows he could have approached the situation differently.

Brandon AiyukSan Francisco 49ers
