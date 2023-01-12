Brandon Staley provides worrying update on key Chargers player

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley provided a somewhat concerning update on one of his key players ahead of Saturday’s playoff game in Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who suffered a back injury in Sunday’s regular season finale, did not practice all week and is officially questionable for Saturday’s game. Staley tried to downplay the lack of practice, saying rest was the primary focus of trying to get Williams ready for the game.

Brandon Staley says Mike Williams will travel with the team and he's officially questionable for the game. "The reps aren't what matter the rest is." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 12, 2023

Staley’s comments might not go down too well considering the circumstances of the injury. Williams was injured in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, in which Staley elected to play his starters for the majority of the game despite having clinched a playoff spot. The Chargers were eager to clinch the No. 5 seed, but they got it anyway despite a loss thanks to Cincinnati’s victory over Baltimore. The risk hardly seemed worth it in light of that.

Williams was limited to 13 games by injury in 2022, but still caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.