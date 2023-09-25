Braves mascot goes viral for destroying peewee player during halftime game

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper went viral on Sunday for the beastly move he pulled on a youth football player.

During halftime of Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a peewee team played against some mascots. The kids did their best, but some mascots were determined to put on a show.

Just take a look at the vicious forearm shiver delivered by Blooper:

Here is another angle:

As someone pointed out, the officials missed some penalties on that play. Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue also stood over a youth player after tossing him to the ground.

Those mascots took no mercy!

For those wondering, this is nothing new for Blooper, who went viral last year for an even more punishing run.