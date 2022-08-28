Video: Atlanta Braves’ mascot destroyed some kids in youth football game

Several mascots participated in a mascots vs. youth team game at halftime of the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason game on Saturday. One mascot took things a bit more seriously than the others.

The Atlanta Braves’ mascot, Blooper, did not hold back at all despite facing kids half his size. Blooper went viral for the way he just destroyed the kids on the field.

Take a look at this rushing play where he showed off the stiff arm and broke tackles left and right:

Blooper was also wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the ball:

He was a full beast.

Compare how Blooper played during that game with what happened to the Ravens’ mascot. Maybe Blooper’s “I only know one speed” approach is best.

The kids on the field probably feel otherwise.