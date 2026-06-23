Brendan Sorsby blocked from entering the NFL this year

Brendan Sorsby’s hopes of entering the NFL are finished after the league informed him Tuesday that they will not hold a supplemental draft this year.

In a letter to Sorsby, the NFL said the Texas Tech quarterback had not offered the league a compelling reason to hold a supplemental draft, as his petition was filed three business days before the deadline and only after litigation efforts against the NCAA had been exhausted.

“he issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented,” the league said in its letter.

The NFL has decline Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby's application to enter the supplemental draft. @SINow has obtained the letter the league sent to Sorsby to inform him of the decision.



Here is the text of it … pic.twitter.com/oaclD85Cnt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 23, 2026

Essentially, the league said it did not have enough time to look into the conduct that got Sorsby’s NCAA eligibility revoked, and that the quarterback failed to sufficiently address the gambling allegations made against him or demonstrate accountability for his conduct. The letter advises him to prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, which will be his next possible route into the league.

Sorsby’s legal counsel indicated that the quarterback will pursue litigation against the NFL over the decision. That will be a difficult case to win, as league rules give it the sole discretion over whether to hold a supplemental draft or not.

The decision is a massive setback for Sorsby, who is now without a place to play football in 2026. His eligibility to play for Texas Tech had been reinstated by a judge, but the NCAA was going to contest that ruling and the Red Raiders were facing significant backlash over his potential eligibility. That led Sorsby to try to enter the supplemental draft, but that, too, is off the table.

Sorsby initially had his eligibility revoked after he was found to have wagered $90,000 worth of sports bets during a four-year span in his college career, including some on his former team, Indiana. He indicated that he had sought in-patient treatment for a gambling addiction this summer.