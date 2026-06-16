Brendan Sorsby makes unexpected decision amid gambling case

Brendan Sorsby is giving up the fight to get back to the college game.

The Texas Tech quarterback has been in the midst of a legal battle to regain his eligibility after getting caught wagering $90,000 worth of sports bets during a four-year span in his college career. According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Sorsby decided this week to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft rather than continue to hold out hope of suiting up for the Red Raiders again.

Sorsby released a statement on his decision shortly after the news went public.

“I am grateful for the support from my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue,” the statement read.

“As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field.”

Per Thamel, Texas Tech “will not seek the return” of any NIL money paid to Sorsby.

The decision was somewhat surprising, considering a Lubbock County district judge had just granted Sorsby an injunction that reinstated his eligibility for the 2026 season. But with the NCAA expected to contest the decision in court and the pressure mounting from a disgruntled Big 12, Sorsby opted for the path of least resistance.

The question now shifts to how the NFL decides to navigate the Sorsby case. As of Monday night, the league declined to comment on the matter.

Sorsby never ended up playing a single snap for Texas Tech. He threw for 2800 yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during his 2025 campaign at Cincinnati.