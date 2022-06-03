 Skip to main content
Brent Musburger cracks funny joke while announcing big career news

June 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Feb 24, 2009; Columbus, OH, USA; ESPN announcer Brent Musberger talks on-air before the tip-off of Penn State Nittany Lions against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Musburger has been the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2018, but he will not be working for the team this upcoming season.

Musburger announced on Friday that he is parting ways with the Raiders. He cracked a funny joke about Mike Trout while sharing the news on Twitter.

Trout, of course, has found himself mixed up in one of the most bizarre sports feuds of all time. He is the commissioner of the fantasy football league that sparked a heated dispute between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. Trout was asked about the league and altercation this week and mostly steered clear of it.

Musburger, 83, initially retired from broadcasting in 2017 after spending years as ESPN’s top college football announcer. He then joined the Raiders as their radio by-play-play announcer.

Musburger was extremely outspoken in defending Jon Gruden last season after Gruden was ousted over a leaked email scandal.

