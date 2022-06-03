Brent Musburger cracks funny joke while announcing big career news

Brent Musburger has been the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2018, but he will not be working for the team this upcoming season.

Musburger announced on Friday that he is parting ways with the Raiders. He cracked a funny joke about Mike Trout while sharing the news on Twitter.

Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022

Trout, of course, has found himself mixed up in one of the most bizarre sports feuds of all time. He is the commissioner of the fantasy football league that sparked a heated dispute between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. Trout was asked about the league and altercation this week and mostly steered clear of it.

Musburger, 83, initially retired from broadcasting in 2017 after spending years as ESPN’s top college football announcer. He then joined the Raiders as their radio by-play-play announcer.

Musburger was extremely outspoken in defending Jon Gruden last season after Gruden was ousted over a leaked email scandal.