Brett Favre called out for hypocritical comments on Deshaun Watson

Brett Favre was critical of Deshaun Watson this week for demanding that the Houston Texans trade him, and many have pointed out that Favre’s thoughts on the situation are surprising when you consider his own history.

Favre told Yahoo Sports that he disagrees with how Watson is handling his trade demand. He said NFL players are paid so much that they should simply show up to work and let the situation work itself out.

“You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may,” Favre said. “I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

That’s not exactly a scorching-hot take, but those who followed Favre’s career know he once demanded a trade. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported years ago that Favre was so upset with the Packers for not acquiring Randy Moss that he told them he wanted out of Green Bay.

As Albert Breer of The MMQB reminds us, Favre also used to skip some offseason activities to work out on his own in Mississippi, especially later in his career.

Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, was among those who called Favre out for his hypocrisy.

“Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in,” Mulugheta wrote on Twitter.

Favre should probably understand where Watson is coming from, which is why his remarks were so surprising. We’ve also heard plenty of reports about just how ugly things have gotten with the Texans organization, so most people don’t blame Watson. We wouldn’t be surprised if Favre backtracks at some point.